NZ school lockdown after gunfire report

Police responding to potential reports of gunfire at a Christchurch school. Picture: NZ Herald

Heavily armed police have surrounded a primary school in Auckland, responding to potential reports of gunfire.

Dozens of officers rushed to West Auckland, on New Zealand's north island, to reports a shot had been fired.

A nearby primary school and shop have been locked down and police have told parents and teachers there was an incident nearby.

Cordons have been put in place on a section of West Coast Road near Glendale Road.

Glen Eden Primary School, in Glenview Road, has told parents it is in lockdown.

Our Kids Early Learning Centre, near the primary school, was also briefly locked down.

"Just letting you all know that our Glen Eden centre is currently under lock-down as there is police activity outside (police cars and helicopters)," the centre's owner Anita wrote on Facebook.

"We have been in contact with police, who have given instruction to keep children inside. Due to these circumstances, this may not be the good time to pick up or drop your children as we need to keep doors locked until further instruction. We will keep you updated when the lock-down is over."

The pre-school lockdown was lifted 45 minutes later.

Police first rushed to the scene after 10am, to reports a shot had been fired in the Glen Eden area.

Police said the Armed Offenders Squad has been deployed to the area as a precaution.

Locals are reporting a heavy police presence in the area and that roads are closed.

Schools have been on high alert after the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Last week, three Auckland schools around Avondale were put in lockdown after of sightings of a man with a firearm.

It later emerged the weapon was only a BB gun.

More to come