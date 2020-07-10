AUCTION LIFE: New Coast business ready for action

New Cooroy business Hinter Auctions will open soon with Richard Hansen and Andy Flitter.

New Cooroy business Hinter Auctions will open soon with Richard Hansen and Andy Flitter.

With years of experience in front of large crowds, this Tewantin resident should have no problems with his latest venture.

Well-known emcee Richard Hansen has taken the stage at many events across the Noosa region and beyond.

So, yelling and waving towards the masses of bargain hunters in his new business, Hinter Auctions shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

“I grew up with auctions,” he said.

Earlier in the year, Mr Hansen was approached by The Shed’s Andy Flitter with the idea to go into partnership and set up a local auction house.

“I jumped at it,” he said.

“It fits in with what I already do, so I went and did the course.”

Now a registered auctioneer, Mr Hansen was ready to go, but the COVID restrictions put a halt to his new business dreams.

“We had booked a clearance sale and then COVID came,” he said.

“We’ve literally just been sitting on it until the Government restrictions were relaxed.

“It’s just been so long, it’s been frustrating.”

First auction date.

Now, with the green light to have 100 people in the premises, Mr Hansen is preparing for their first auction on Sunday, July 26.

“We are so excited. We hope to have around 200 lots on the day,” he said.

“We have already got around 80 lots of jewellery, collectables, tools and small furniture.

“And we haven’t even opened it up yet.”

Hinter Auctions is located at 15 Diamond Street, Cooroy.