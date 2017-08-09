Auction winner will have Peter Kuruvita to cook dinner

LIVE IT UP: Sofitel Noosa Pacific general manager Mark Wilkinson and chef Peter Kuruvita of Noosa Beach House are offering their services as first prize in a fundraiser.

WOULD you like celebrity chef Peter Kuruvita of Noosa Beach House to personally whip up a meal for you and five of your closest friends, while Sofitel Noosa Pacific general manager Mark Wilkinson serves it?

That's the prize in an exciting auction being held to raise money for the annual AccorHotels Community Fund.

It's a national effort and the Noosa hotel team is keen to raise the most and prove the generous spirit of their community.

So, what is it worth? Bidding started at $450 on Monday and quickly rose to $740.

If you're keen to snap up this rare five-star dining experience, place your bid before Monday, August 14.

A Magnifique Soiree with Mark and Peter is a superb five-course dinner personally prepared by Peter, with Mark delivering five-star service and peppered with fabulous stories and anecdotes from this cracking duo. All courses are expertly paired with wines selected by the hotel's resident sommelier.

Mark said the AccorHotels Community Fund was a great cause to support, as it was committed to building healthy families by supporting youth, health and wellbeing and diversity.

Visit www.myminiauction.com/sofitelnoosa to bid.