Police investigating at iStay River City apartments. (AAP Image/Attila Csaszar)
Crime

Aunt’s plea: Send me the video of my nephew getting stabbed

by Chris Clarke
4th Mar 2020 10:51 AM
AN AUNTY is searching for justice, after her teenage nephew was stabbed to death in a Brisbane City hotel on Australia Day.

Kane Alexanderson, 18, suffered serious chest wounds during a fight that began in the lobby of the iStay River City in Albert Street about 9.20pm on January 26.

Eight people followed residents through the door before the fight erupted in one of the rooms, leaving Alexanderson and two other teenagers with stab wounds.

Mr Alexanderson required urgent on-scene medical treatment and was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition, but he died days later.

Police were questioning an 18-year-old man following the incident, but he was later released.

Brisbane City detectives continue to investigate.

 

Kane Alexanderson. Picture: Facebook
Mr Alexanderson's aunty, Bianca Alexanderson - who also calls herself his mother - is now on a mission to find enough evidence to bring her nephew's killer to justice.

She claims a video exists of Mr Alexanderson's slaying and there are people in the community protecting his killer.

"Everyone out there who wants to help Kane Alexanderson, please send me the video of him getting stabbed," Ms Alexanderson said.

"You know that everyone of yous (sic) that is withholding information about his stabbing the other night are not being friends of his.

"If yous (sic) were friends you would be coming forward and telling myself or his grandmother about the truth of what happened."

Two 17-year-old boys were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds and have since been released from hospital.

A GoFundMe page set up in the wake of the tragedy has raised more than $3000 for the Alexandersons.

A 21-year-old friend of Mr Alexanderson's donated $2000.

