GALLERY: Jam-packed day of fun at Noosa's Aus Day Festival

Belinda Grobler, Leizel Van Der Merwe and Nadine Basson enjoy a laugh and the sunshine.

Belinda Grobler, Leizel Van Der Merwe and Nadine Basson enjoy a laugh and the sunshine.

NOOSA was a sea of barbecues, boogie boards and green and gold zinc cream for the 2020 Australia Day Festival.

Those who had the foresight to venture down to Gympie Tce nice and early were rewarded with riverside spots to enjoy the festivities.

The weather gods were smiling and the crowd made the most of the perfect conditions resulting in a memorable Australia Day.

Tewantin Noosa Lions Club should be commended for organising another great event complete with a wide variety of stalls, entertainment and lots of rides for the kids.

Hundreds of patriotic families took to the Noosa River to enjoy the festival, enjoy the sunshine and cool off with a dip in the very inviting water.

As the afternoon sun started to go down, the entertainment heated up and punters revelled in the opportunity to dance off their Australia Day lunches.

Browse our photo gallery of all the smiling faces at the 2020 Noosa Australia Day Festival.