Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Belinda Grobler, Leizel Van Der Merwe and Nadine Basson enjoy a laugh and the sunshine.
Belinda Grobler, Leizel Van Der Merwe and Nadine Basson enjoy a laugh and the sunshine.
News

GALLERY: Jam-packed day of fun at Noosa's Aus Day Festival

Matt Collins
26th Jan 2020 12:52 PM | Updated: 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA was a sea of barbecues, boogie boards and green and gold zinc cream for the 2020 Australia Day Festival.

Those who had the foresight to venture down to Gympie Tce nice and early were rewarded with riverside spots to enjoy the festivities.

The weather gods were smiling and the crowd made the most of the perfect conditions resulting in a memorable Australia Day.

Tewantin Noosa Lions Club should be commended for organising another great event complete with a wide variety of stalls, entertainment and lots of rides for the kids.

Hundreds of patriotic families took to the Noosa River to enjoy the festival, enjoy the sunshine and cool off with a dip in the very inviting water.

As the afternoon sun started to go down, the entertainment heated up and punters revelled in the opportunity to dance off their Australia Day lunches.

Browse our photo gallery of all the smiling faces at the 2020 Noosa Australia Day Festival.

 

Photos
View Gallery
Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
australia day noosa australia day festival photo gallery
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Learn ‘best’ self defence skills for life

        Learn ‘best’ self defence skills for life

        News ‘I teach a skill set that is based on Army Unarmed Combat that train intuitive movements that are powerfully effective against attackers regardless of their size or...

        Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        premium_icon Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        News See the full list of state road upgrades for this year

        WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        premium_icon WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        News Regional Australia will be at the forefront of the news agenda when Sky News on...

        How your snag purchase is helping Aussies

        premium_icon How your snag purchase is helping Aussies

        News If you enjoyed a Bunnings sausage sizzle today, here’s how your money will go to...