Aussie business boss live streams her home birth

Thousands of people tuned in to watch the live stream of an Aussie mum giving birth to a baby boy in the early hours this week.

Thousands of people tuned in to watch the live stream of an Aussie mum giving birth to a baby boy in the early hours this week.

Emma Isaacs, entrepreneur, Aussie mum, founder and global CEO of Business Chicks has live streamed her home water birth and it was just magical.

In a room surrounded by her family (including the dog!), Emma laboured and gave birth like the boss lady she is, in a blow-up birthing pool in the family home in Los Angeles, Kidspot reported.

In a post shared just before 7pm Australian time (around 2am in LA), Emma announced it was baby-time!

"OK friends, looks like we might have some baby action tonight," Emma wrote in an Instagram post. "Contractions about seven minutes apart. I'm going to hand my phone over to friends and family who are here with me (let's hope they know what they're doing!) and will see you all on the other side … We'll start by sharing some stories then go live when it feels right. My two midwives and doula aren't here yet, but shouldn't be too long. I'm feeling strong and ready."

The mother holding her newly-born son.

When the now mum-of-six first revealed her intention to live stream the birth of her latest child, she explained that it was something she had wanted to do previously, but was talked out of the idea.

"When my last baby Piper was born, I really wanted to livestream the birth but got talked out of it and really regretted it afterwards," Emma explained in an Instagram post a week ago.

"I don't want to make that same mistake again so I'm going to livestream this one (which let's be honest, could happen anytime from about now).

"I've had five amazing home births and really hope the sixth will be much the same."

And that it was!

Surrounded by her loved ones, Emma gave birth to a baby boy late last night (around 5am LA time) in front of over six thousand online viewers. She wore a necklace made with beads from her friends to give her strength, and her kids (and dog) came and left throughout the labour. They were all gathered around when it was time for the baby to meet his family, and well … the rest is history as they say!

Emma wore a necklace of beads.

Speaking to Australian Birth Stories podcast this week, Emma explained that she was initially "absolutely petrified of childbirth" until she was around 30 weeks pregnant with her first baby:

"My mum and dad started this ritual, where every single birthday my sister, my brother and I would blow out the candles on the birthday cake and she would recount the story of our birth. And in my mum's words they were really deeply traumatic experiences, she had 32 stitches, she couldn't walk …"

So she started to do her research and found a midwife who would take her on so late in the pregnancy.

And now, six home water births later, she's no longer fearful of the process.

This article originally appeared in Kidspot and was reproduced with permission.

Before considering a home birth, people should read the RANZCOG statement on home birth:

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) views its role as aiming for the best outcomes for mother and baby. The College supports women having an informed choice in all aspects of their maternity care - including the planned place of birth. All women contemplating planned homebirth should receive evidence-based information about the risks and benefits of homebirth as outlined in Appendix A. The College supports hospitals as the safest place for birth in Australia and New Zealand. However the College recognises that there is a small group of women who are accepting of the associated risks and elect to proceed with a planned homebirth. The College believes these women should be maximally supported in that choice but in the knowledge that provision of such support cannot ever completely mitigate the associated risks.

Originally published as Aussie CEO live streams home birth