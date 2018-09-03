Aussie champ at the age of 9 is still ready to perform

THE BEST: Chloe Douglas is In championship form

LOCAL nine-year-old Sunshine Coast athlete Chloe Douglas has achieved her dreams by winning the 2018 FISAF National Championships in sport aerobics - Mini Advanced National Champion.

This is the third consecutive year this hard-working young lady has won this event against competitors from all over Australia.

Douglas has travelled interstate a number of times to compete against sport aerobics athletes from other states so as to better herself and achieve her ambitions.

She will progress to the Cadet International division next year and hopes to qualify for Australia.

On past and present results, succeeding at the next level is well in her grasp.

This has been a life-long dream for this active young girl.

She trains sport aerobics at Champs Sport Aerobics in Noosaville for six hours per week and has been pursuing this for the past four years, as well as dance training for at least nine hours per week at Noosa Professional Dance Academy.

Douglas has also had huge recent success in her dancing, having won jazz, lyrical and contemporary regional championship at the Get The Beat competition and also reached her goal of the Overall Regional Champion runner-up in the 9-10 age group.

Douglas will soon compete at nationals in Caloundra.

Chloe's Q&A:

What is your favourite skill?

A planche, where you

get to balance your entire body weight on just your arms.

Where do you see yourself headed?

I want to be a professional dancer and own my own studio when I'm older.

Why do you love this sport so much?

I make so many friends around Australia and get to travel.

How did you get involved?

My mum coaches and I started for fun when I was three because I was never able to sit still.

Who is your role model?

Allira Bull - seven-time world champion.

She choreographed my routine this year and I feel so lucky to be able to train with her.