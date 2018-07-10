Aussie chart-toppers set to tour through CQ

ALL THE HITS: Australian folk-rock band, The Waifs are coming to Rockhampton to perform in September.

AUSTRALIAN folk-rock band, The Waifs are giving their CQ fans a show they'll never forget.

The band has included Rockhampton on their new trek across the country.

The Waifs have always felt a close relationship with their fans in regional Australia.

They have relentlessly toured every corner of the country over the past 26 years.

Late last year, the band members made a promise to return to those regional areas in 2018 who missed out on dates during their Ironbark 25th Anniversary Tour in 2017.

It's a promise they have kept as the band travels from the Beef Capital to Townsville, and other towns such as Frankston, Noarlunga and Warrnambool.

Higher Ground is the second single from their eighth studio album Ironbark, which earned them their first ARIA number one record - the icing on the cake for their 25th anniversary celebrations.

This also came after two sold-out tours in 2017.

The Waifs formed in 1992 by sisters Vikki Thorn and Donna Simpson along with Josh Cunningham.

They have amassed three top 50 singles London Still, Bridal Train and Sun Dirt Water.

Ironbark, the band's latest album was released last year.

Tickets go on sale from July 17 via thewaifs.com.