Fresh cases of coronavirus in Queensland and New South Wales overnight have raised the number of confirmed cases in Australia.
Health

Aussie coronavirus cases rise overnight

by Alle McMahon and Matt Young
7th Mar 2020 8:45 AM

Two fresh cases of coronavirus in Queensland and New South Wales overnight have raised confirmed cases in Australia to at least 64.

New South Wales now has the highest number of cases with 28 infected.

Victoria has 10 cases.

Queensland has 10 cases.

There is one confirmed case each in Northern Territory and Tasmania.

South Australia has seven confirmed cases.

Queensland now has a total of 14 confirmed cases.

A 28-year-old man in Queensland who reportedly flew from Iran to Australia is the latest person to test positive for coronavirus.

"A 28-year-old male is in a stable condition and is being transferred from his home in Brisbane to the Princess Alexandra Hospital," a Queensland Health statement said.

"He has recently returned from Iran and contact tracing is underway."

Almost 3000 Queenslanders have been issued notices asking them to voluntarily self-isolate since the coronavirus outbreak in Australia.

Three of Queensland's confirmed cases were on the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship.

NSW Health on Friday confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 28 in the state since the outbreak began.

Two of the new cases, a 24-year-old female and 21-year-old male, are both staff members at the Dorothy Henderson Lodge Aged Care Facility.

Four residents and three staff members have now been confirmed as cases at the facility to date. A 94-year-old female resident passed away earlier this week and subsequently tested positive to COVID-19. The family of the elderly woman have all tested negative.

 

The latest case in NSW to be diagnosed, the 28th person, is an 18-year-old female. She is a household contact of another recent case in Western Sydney.

An overnight case, a 16-year-old student from Epping Boys High School, was admitted to Westmead Children's Hospital and is in a stable condition. His mother, who works at Ryde Hospital, has undergone testing but is currently well. Several other family members have also undergone testing with results expected tomorrow.

 

 

Figures come from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Meanwhile, Australia's panic for toilet paper appears to have spread overseas, with supermarket shelves also emptying across Britain and the US.

Australia's toilet paper crisis reached fever pitch when photos of empty shelves and stuffed trolleys went viral on social media this week.

One shopper told news.com.au they were stocking up because everyone had gone "a little bit crazy".

"I'm buying it because everyone else is doing it," another said.

More than 60 cases of the virus have now been reported across the country and two people have died.

On Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the outbreak could cost Australian taxpayers about $1 billion in health spending.

Across the world, there have been more than 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 3,300 reported deaths.

On Friday, shoppers complained of bare aisles and people hoarding loo roll in grocery stores across the UK, including Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.

Shortages of hand soap, disinfectants, baby wipes, pasta and rice were also spotted in stores.

 

 

Boots - one of the UK's biggest pharmacy chains - has advised that hand sanitiser is sold out in some of its stores and will be rationed in others. Signs posted on shelves also warned face masks were unavailable.

 

 

The British Retail Consortium, which represents most of the UK's supermarkets, told news.com.au there had been a "rise in demand" for both hygiene and long-life products.

"Our members are working as hard as they can to ensure all consumers have access to the products they need," the director of food and sustainability, Andrew Opie, said.

 

 

In the United States, police were called to a Costco in California on Friday after customers became "unruly" over shortages of toilet paper, water and paper towels.

Kroger Co, the biggest independent grocer in the US, has also placed limits on the number of "sanitisation" and "cold and flu-related" products people can buy.

