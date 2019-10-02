Aussie cricketer’s insane world record

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 02: Alyssa Healy of Australia celebrates scoring a century during game three of the Women's Twenty20 International Series between Australia and Sri Lanka at North Sydney Oval on October 02, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

ALYSSA Healy has gone nuclear with the bat in hand as she blasted her way to the highest T20 score of all time.

The superstar opener unleashed on the Sri Lankan bowling attack at North Sydney Oval in the third and final match between the two, finishing on an unbeaten 148 runs from just 61 balls.

Healy passed teammate Meg Lanning's previous world record score of 133 with relative ease as she brought up the world record mark with a six straight down the ground.

She brought up her century off 46 balls, the second fastest in history and fastest by an Australian.

Throughout Healy's insane innings she sent the ball over the fence seven times and hit 19 fours as the Aussies finished their innings on 2/226.

"It was just one of those days where everything seemed to come out of the middle, so I'll take that," Healy said.

Healy also scored the fastest T20 half century by an Australian, needing 25 balls to surpass the 50 run mark.

Looking to wrap up a clean sweep of the series Australia, raced to 100 in the 11th over for the loss of opening match centurion Beth Mooney (14).

A 109-run second wicket partnership finally came to an end when Rachael Haynes departed for 41 off the bowling Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu (2-27), but there was no respite as Healy maintained her assault.

