Aussie Day opening for cool $8 million Coolum property

The Latitude is almost ready to open in Coolum Beach.

An $8 million boutique oceanside accommodation complex is expected to open in time for Australia Day.

The seven unit Latitude Coolum Beach on Beach Rd just a few hundred metres from the surf will be flying the flag for the Sunshine Coast's value for money property market with just one apartment left to sell.

This is on the market for more than $1 million according to North Shore Realty sales consultant Ben Thompson.

This was after the 247sq m penthouse was finally sold for $1.7 million to a North Queensland investor last September.

"Inquiries have been great, especially for new stuff like this that people can get into straight away," Mr Thompson said.

View from the top at the Latitude overlooking Coolum.

"There's been a couple of Victorian buyers and a couple of locals.

"Generally they're owner-occupiers or people that would be there the majority of the time."

He said this "stunning" location was one of the closest available apartments to the Coolum Beach CBD.

"There's no doubt that many living in the southern states have their eye on the Sunshine Coast, and in particular in the townships north of the river," Mr Thompson said.

"Latitude Coolum Beach's proximity to the Maroochydore CBD has been a strong factor in buyer inquiries."

Building company Devcon managing director Michael Kain said the project has opened up a great opportunity for 100 local tradies to gain employment during COVID-19.

Latitude Coolum Beach consists of three-bedroom, two bathroom apartments ranging from 177 sqm to 231 sqm with secure garaging on the ground floor.

Other apartments have been priced from $879,000.