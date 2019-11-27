Aussie favourite snags worthy cause

Bunnings Noosaville barbecue raises much needed funds to support those affected by the recent bushfires and drought.

Bunnings Noosaville barbecue raises much needed funds to support those affected by the recent bushfires and drought.

WHO doesn’t love a Bunning sausage sizzle? It’s an iconic Aussie cuisine and recently the humble snag in bread went to a very worthy cause.

Noosa locals were among many across Australia who purchased a sausage to fundraiser for bushfire and drought-ravished communities across the country.

Considering emotion from the recent fires at Cooroibah still raw, this was a cause many were happy to support.

On Friday, November 22, the national Bunnings sausage sizzle raised more than $600,000 for Australians affected by drought and bushfire.

Bunnings Noosaville barbecue raises much needed funds to support those affected by the recent bushfires and drought.

Bunnings chief operating officer Debbie Poole said the team at Bunnings was thrilled to jump behind the BBQs and help raise much needed funds to support those affected by the recent bushfires and drought.

“We are so grateful that people from across Australia dropped by their local Bunnings’ on Friday to buy a snag and donate to help those in need,” she said.

“The result would not have been possible without their generosity.”

“We know the team at GIVIT will direct the funds raised to where they’re needed most. GIVIT works closely with charities, community groups and councils in affected areas.”

In addition to the national sausage sizzle fundraiser, Bunnings store team members located in affected communities, have been on the ground supporting evacuation centres and those impacted where possible.

“We hope the funds raised and the help our team members are providing makes a positive difference,” Ms Poole said.

Bunnings Noosaville barbecue raises much needed funds to support those affected by the recent bushfires and drought.

GIVIT CEO Sarah Tennant said the national charity was overjoyed by the amount raised and can’t thank Bunnings and the wider community enough for their generosity.

“100 per cent of the money GIVIT receives from Bunnings will be used to purchase vital items for farmers and communities in drought-affected regions, and supporting the countless households and communities affected by terrifying bushfires,” Ms Tennant said.

“We know there is enormous need out there and will be working closely with our charity and community service partners on the ground to ensure people are getting what they require, whether that be a fridge, a table, school uniforms, or fuel and grocery vouchers.

“From the whole GIVIT team, thank you to everyone who donated at their local Bunnings store, or through the ‘Virtual Sizzle’ (online), your donations will bring much needed relief as families and communities head into Christmas and the new school year.”