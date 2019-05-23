Aussie favourite takes the stage

MUSICAL: Good Shepherd will bring Aussie favourite Strictly Ballroom to life at The J Noosa this weekend.

WE ALL fell in love with Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom and now Good Shepherd Lutheran College will bring the Aussie classic to the stage this weekend.

Dress rehearsals have been under way all week in preparation for the stage adaptation which opened at The J Noosa last night.

Assistant director Rebecca Malone said after months of hard work there were good nerves from all the students.

"We are very excited to bring this to the stage,” Ms Malone said.

"It's such a great Aussie film everyone knows, and that iconic Paul Mercurio scene with his sparkling jacket as he slides across the floor.”

Auditions were held late last year for students from Years 6 to 12 with rehearsals taking place since Term 1 during lunchtimes, after school and on weekends.

"The students have really lifted to the performances.”

From sets to costumes, music to choreography, staff to parents, Ms Malone said the show involved a great sense of school spirit.

"It's been a community effort to band together and help the students.”

The 1992 movie was turned into a stage show in 2014 and Ms Malone said audiences can expect the old favourites with something new.

"All the old favourites like Love is in the Air and Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time are there and lots of new songs for the stage.”

"Life is a Leap of Faith is my personal favourite.”

Expect all the glitz, glamour, drama, tears and joy from these talented students.

Tickets are still available for tonight's performance and tomorrow's matinee and evening show at The J Noosa's website.