Powderfinger drummer Jon Coghill is excited about the band’s upcoming virtual reunion 10 years after it folded in at times fractious circumstances. Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian
Powderfinger drummer Jon Coghill is excited about the band's upcoming virtual reunion 10 years after it folded in at times fractious circumstances.
News

Aussie favourites return for one COVID-19 inspired gig

Bill Hoffman
15th May 2020 4:24 PM
IT'S a gig that's been a long time coming, 10 years since their last and, before fans get too excited, not one that's likely to be repeated.

Set for May 23, on a Saturday night at 7pm, the often fractious relationship that was the much-loved Aussie band Powderfinger, will come together for a virtual One Night Lonely set of seven songs.

COVID-19 inspired the "reunion" and comes as the band prepares to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its hit album Odyssey Number Five.

This week drummer Jon Coghill, who now lives on the Sunshine Coast where he has been heard regularly in recent years as a presenter on ABC Coast FM, said the goal was to have families stay in, pump up the volume and have fun.

He said the original intent had been to do the gig live with all band members playing from their own homes. That was ruled out by YouTube because of the technical pitfalls.

Instead contributions have been individually recorded and then melded as has the video that supports it.

"It's been heaps of fun listening back to the cuts," Jon said. "It sounds really good.

