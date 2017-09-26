29°
News

Aussie first: wedding held at Noosa Men's Shed

Julie Lehnhoff and Gavin Menkens tie the knot at the Noosa Men's Shed.
Julie Lehnhoff and Gavin Menkens tie the knot at the Noosa Men's Shed.
by Amber Macpherson

THE Noosa Men's Shed celebrated possibly an Australian first, or even world first, on the weekend - hosting a marriage on its property.

Julia Lehnhoff and Gavin Menkens, now Mr and Mrs Menkens, tied the knot on Saturday at the Noosa Heads grounds, surrounded by 45 family and friends.

The couple decided on the venue as it holds deep sentimental value, playing an integral role in Mr Menken's recovery from a brain aneurysm in 2014.

"Having that contact with the men, it's really been great for him, he's just grown from there," Mrs Menkens said.

The reception was held in the 'army shed', an ex-Vietnam War hall nestled among plants Mr Menkens brought to life during his recovery.

 

Julie Lehnhoff and Gavin Menkens celebrate their wedding at the Noosa Men's Shed.
Julie Lehnhoff and Gavin Menkens celebrate their wedding at the Noosa Men's Shed.

Because of his decreased motor skills, Mr Menken's started helping at the Shed by watering the gardens.

He has since developed a green thumb and planted "hundreds and hundreds" of plants at the site.

Before Mr Menkens' illness, he helped Mrs Menkens through the death of her mother as a supportive partner in the first year of their relationship.

"Gav was really good with my mother passing away," Mrs Menkens said.

"He's very caring."

The caring husband and wife will now enjoy life together in Noosa, with their pet dog Ziva, after a honeymoon to Tasmania.

"He's still got his sense of humour, we have a laugh," Mrs Menkens said.

"He keeps trying, he's proud of what he does."

Topics:  men's shed noosa noosa men's shed wedding

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Woman who killed Coast mum in crash too 'vulnerable' for jail

Woman who killed Coast mum in crash too 'vulnerable' for...

A WOMAN who was texting just minutes before she caused a fatal crash, won't spend a day behind bars because she's too "vulnerable” for jail time.

Confusion over council or private-owned land

WHAT'S LEFT: Edwin Grantham looks at the brown remains after Noosa Council removed trees and plants from his 'private property'.

Couple return home from to find their 'tropical paradise' destroyed

No shortage let-up despite storms

BUSY: Water cartage trucks queue up at the Lake Macdonald water fill station on Lake Macdonald Drive

Rain not enough to slow water demand

Spring up the Cooroy Mountain at Festival

No Caption

THE Cooroy Mountain Spring Festival is back next month

Local Partners