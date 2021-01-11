Aussie jihadists’ secrets revealed

Exclusive: Documents have emerged in Syria shedding light on the terrorist activities of two of Australia's most notorious Islamic State jihadists, Khaled Sharrouf and Mohamed Elomar.

Administrative files uncovered in Islamic State's former headquarters of al-Raqqa in northern Syria show both men were registered to receive profits as a result of Islamic State's brutal military activities around al-Raqqa province.

The men's names are registered in the files under their Arabic kunya names of Abu al-Zarkawi and Abu Hamzi, which are known to be the "father'' names used by Sharrouf and Elomar, who left Sydney in 2013 to fight for Islamic State.

Khaled Sharrouf, left, pictured leaving a Sydney court in 2011. Picture: Gary Graham

The files, apparently kept by Islamic State's Spoils of War Committee, date from 2014, and are part of a tranche of more than 800 documents discovered relating mainly to the activities of the al-Fataheen Brigade and western foreign fighters.

They were posted online by an investigative journalist working for Al-Aan TV, Jenan Moussa.

News Corp verified that two of the jihadis listed in the files were Sharrouf and Elomar, who were active around al-Raqqa in 2013 and 2014.

Both men have since died - Sharrouf in an air strike in 2017 in al-Raqqa which also killed two of his young sons, Abdullah and Zarqawi, while Elomar is also believed to have been killed in an air strike in al-Raqqa in 2015.

Sharrouf had also been known to go by the name Abu Zarqawi al-Austrli.

Mohamed Elomar features in files kept by Islamic State’s Spoils of War Committee.

Khaled Sharrouf’s private details have been uncovered in Islamic State’s former headquarters of al-Raqqa in northern Syria. Picture: Facebook

The handwritten documents list the men's nationality, their kunya names, and their marital status. They both stated they were married - Sharrouf's wife was former Sydney woman Tara Nettleton, who fell ill and died in Syria in 2016.

Elomar's wife was forced to marry the then-30-year-old when she was just 13 years of age.

The files detail that the men did not take part in a particular military attack, but that both engaged in a sweep afterwards, which would make them eligible for any spoils of war resulting from the action.

The documents contain hundreds of names of foreign fighters, with some including more detailed information such as their previous jobs, their salaries with Islamic State and their rank within the organisation.

Mohamed Elomar.

The documents were apparently generated by Islamic State's military administration in al-Raqqa province.

The countries nominated by some of those contained within the files include Germany, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Morocco, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan.

A spokesperson for the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said they were aware of the documents referencing the Australian foreign fighters.

"As a number of our investigations are ongoing in relation to Australian foreign fighters we are not in a position to comment further," the spokesperson said.

