Aussie legend, cancer crusader pays Noosa a visit

CANCER CRUSADER: Noosa MP Sandy Bolton with actor and Love Your Sister co founder Samuel Johnson on his recent visit to Noosa.

OVER recent years Australia has fallen in loving with Samuel Johnson.

The anti-cancer crusader, OAM and Gold Logie award winner recently visited Noosa for a series of intimate events hosted by local entrepreneur Amanda Stevens.

From his star role playing Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum in the television miniseries Molly to his tireless cancer campaigning for his sister Connie, Johnson is touring to raise funds for his charity.

Johnson and his sister co-founded the Love Your Sister movement in 2012, when Connie dared him to ride a unicycle around Australia in a bid to remember to check their breasts.

Now he is on a mission to raise $20 million for cancer research and the establishment of personalised cancer treatment.

“Noosa proved highly successful for Love Your Sister on all levels,” Johnson said.

“My visit … filled my heart many times over.”

Johnson said he was grateful for the ongoing commitment made by Ms Stevens.

“We also struck gold with Amanda Stevens … who has made an ongoing commitment to our current campaign with genuine and much needed high-end support.”

While it’s too late for Connie, who passed away from breast cancer nearly two years ago, Johnson hopes to save as many lives as possible.

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton attended the event and was moved by Johnson’s passion, drive and commitment to raise much needed funds for personalised cancer care.

“To connect with Samuel Johnson and his selfless journey on behalf of his sister Connie and all with cancer was more than inspirational,” Ms Bolton said.

“It reiterated again how change happens. It is through those who put aside their own lives, to become drivers of change, and take a very clear and credible message about what that change is to Government in a collective voice.”

“Love Your Sister is much more than a mission. It is a message from Connie as a mother, and Samuel as a brother, to make sure no other children or siblings, mother or father, go through this loss.

“It is about giving access to all to the right treatment for them, at the right time. To extend time to love, to care, to live.”

Johnson has spoken at 83 events across Queensland in recent month and will continue his tour around Australia.