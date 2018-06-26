Aussie model visits Noosa's 'Sisterhood'

HELPING HAND: Noosa Civic Priceline Team with model Samantha Harris to raise money for the Sisterhood Foundation.

A FAVOURITE go-to beauty shop for most women, this month Priceline Pharmacy is giving back to their Sisterhood Foundation to promote women's health.

The Noosa Civic store was lucky to have a visit from model and Priceline ambassador Samantha Harris to help raise money for the foundation during a morning of mini makeovers, selfies and cupcakes.

"I'm here to help raise awareness for their sisterhood foundation,” Ms Harris said.

"Now they've got the Misterhood for Sisterhood campaign which is really great.”

Priceline's Sisterhood Foundation began in 2010 to promote and support women's health and this year Priceline have brought their first "mister” ambassador on board, Aussie cricket legend Merv Hughes, to help encourage men to get behind the foundation.

"The Sisterhood campaign you would just normally think of women, where as with Merv coming into the picture men can think you know, they've got mums, they've got sisters, children to help raise awareness for all these charities and Priceline are hoping to raise $1 million,” Ms Harris said.

"You want all you family to be healthy and I think the Misterhood Campaign was very clever.”

The Sisterhood Foundation raises money for PANDA, Children First, Dementia Australia, Look Good Feel Better and Raise.

"I love what Priceline are all about, embracing women, helping women and supporting women,” Ms Harris said.

Model and Priceline ambassador Samantha Harris. Caitlin Zerafa

The Noosa team won a competition at the recent Priceline conference to have Samantha visit their store and managing pharmacist Angela Plumb said is was very exciting to have Samantha help raise money for their foundation.

"We will be raising money up to July 7 and people can come in-store and by $2 scratchies to help raise money for our foundation,” Ms Plumb said.

"All the money goes straight towards our five charities we support.

"We are all about making everyone feel beautiful and healthy.”

For more information or to donate, visit www.priceline.com.au/sisterhood.

Some words of advice from Samantha: "My top beauty tip - make sure you remove your make up, take it off!”