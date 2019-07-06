Aussie model’s shock divorce after a year

Australian supermodel Shanina Shaik has officially filed for divorce from her husband of one year, Greg 'DJ Ruckus' Andrews.

The Victoria's Secret model filed the paperwork in the Los Angeles County Court earlier this week, citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

And it appears the 28-year-old Melbourne native hopped straight on a flight and headed to Europe, where she is currently posting pictures from Positano, Italy.

According to TMZ, Shaik reportedly asked for spousal support from Andrews. Shaik reportedly has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ruckus' wealth is unknown.

Shaik and Ruckus wed in the Bahamas in a gorgeous beachfront ceremony in April 2018. The wedding was on Lenny Kravitz's private island.

The pair met at the Coachella music festival in 2015, before getting engaged in December that year.

But cracks started to show while Rukus was partying in Las Vegas in early June, with Shaik sharing a cryptic post to her Instagram which read: "Now, women forget all those things they don't want to remember, and remember everything they don't want to forget," suggesting it may have been an ugly split.

Shanina Shaik and soon-to-be ex husband DJ Ruckus in Melbourne last year. Picture: Graham Denholm/AFL Media/Getty Images

However in a statement regarding their breakup, the former couple said they "move forward with much mutual respect and love for each other, and ask to please respect their privacy during this time."

DJ Ruckus proposed on Kravitz's private island, the same spot they got married, with the rings flown in by family friend, Hollywood A-lister Denzel Washington.

In February, Shaik spoke to fellow model Rosie Huntington-Whitely about starting a family.

"Personally, I'm thinking about a family and when to settle down and have all that as well," she told the website Rose Inc.

"But there are so many things on my dream board that I need to tick off and want to do, and hopefully I'll do some more movies as well. If I can do all of that, I'll be very happy."

Their wedding day in April 2018. Picture: Sara Lobla