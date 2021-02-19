Aussie pub baron revives abandoned Coast tavern

The Central Tavern Caloundra opens its doors on Friday after taking over the former Bellvista Hotel site.

A leading Australian hotelier has chosen a Sunshine Coast pub as his second Queensland project.

Michael Dixon's Athena Hospitality has purchased the old Bellvista Hotel in Caloundra West.

The hugely-popular Sunshine Coast tavern shut its doors in July last year, saying the coronavirus pandemic and a spate of thefts were behind the shock closure.

Mr Dixon and his father Bruce, a former Spotless chief executive, founded Dixon Hospitality in 2012, building it up from a small Victorian pub group to a brand with dozens of venues around Australia.

The rebranded Central Tavern Caloundra is the second purchase for the pub barons, who acquired The Central Tavern in Burpengary in August last year.

Pub baron Bruce Dixon from Dixon Hospitality Group. Picture: Rebecca Michael.

Caloundra venue manager Tish van der Weert said the tavern had been renovated extensively.

"The excitement level in here is very high," she said.

"I myself actually came up from Victoria to run this and after being in lockdown for so long it's nice to have some freedom and it's exciting to get a new pub off the ground.

"We've brought up some of the staff from the sister restaurant, the Burpengary one, as well as our chef who has a good reputation down there."

Some of the food on offer at the Central Tavern Caloundra.

Ms van der Weert said the tavern would be open from 10am to midnight every day.

"It's a good size capacity - 200 to 300 people we're allowed," she said.

"We have a gaming room, bistro and an outdoor area/beer garden with some high tables and lounges as well.

"It's a nice little pub in Caloundra West but a good capacity, a good local pub."

The Central Tavern Caloundra will be offering $5 schooners all weekend as well as the first 100 burgers of the weekend for free.

The Tavern is located at 2 Rawson St, Caloundra West.