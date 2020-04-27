Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Accent, which owns The Athlete’s Foot, will close at least 28 stores in the next six months. Picture: Facebook
Accent, which owns The Athlete’s Foot, will close at least 28 stores in the next six months. Picture: Facebook
Breaking

Aussie retail icon to close 28 stores

by AAP
27th Apr 2020 5:24 PM

Accent Group's chief executive says there's been a "seismic and most likely enduring" shift towards online shopping during the COVID-19 lockdowns and the company is trying to capitalise on the trend.

Accent, which owns Athlete's Foot, Platypus and Hype DC, will reopen its more than 500 stores across Australia and New Zealand in the next two weeks but is also trying to renegotiate leases so rent is calculated as a portion of sales.

"The company considers this to be the fairest method of ensuring that losses are shared proportionately between landlords and tenants over the coming months as the economy recovers from this social and economic crisis," the company said on Monday.

It has successfully renegotiated leases for more than 100 stores but was unable to come to terms with one major landlord and has given notice that it will exit 28 store leases when they expire during the next six months.

Accent will close at least 28 stores in the next six months. Picture: Supplied
Accent will close at least 28 stores in the next six months. Picture: Supplied

Accent says more closures are possible and it will be re-evaluating the size, location and format of its store network in the coming months.

Since it closed its stores on March 27 for four weeks amid the coronavirus restrictions, digital sales have grown from about $250,000 a day to between $800,000 and $1.1 million a day, the company said.

Accent believes this represents a "permanent shift in consumer habits in Australia and New Zealand and we expect our online sales to represent a much larger share of our total sales in the future".

accent group athelete's foot business editors picks editors picks business hype dc platypus retail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chapter to continue for popular book bonanza

        premium_icon Chapter to continue for popular book bonanza

        News Noosa’s popular Bookfest will continue this year, despite being cancelled from it’s usually May long weekend timeslot.

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        Health Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus in Qld

        Skateboarding event goes on despite social restrictions

        premium_icon Skateboarding event goes on despite social restrictions

        News An online skateboard competition has been created to combat COVID-19 social...

        Drive-thru books: Service feeding minds of students

        premium_icon Drive-thru books: Service feeding minds of students

        Education A Noosaville high school is offering a drive-through service to allow student vital...