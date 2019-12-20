Aussie rockers ready for a break after Noosa gig

THIRSTY WORK: Aussie rockers, Thirsty Merc will play at the Villa Noosa Hotel on Saturday December 21.

THIRSTY WORK: Aussie rockers, Thirsty Merc will play at the Villa Noosa Hotel on Saturday December 21.

PLAYING gigs around the country to thousands of adoring fans seems like a dream lifestyle.

But even rockstars need a break.

Aussie rockers, Thirsty Merc are playing at the Villa Noosa this Saturday night as part of their current national tour.

The boys will then take a well-earned break over Christmas and rendezvous on Friday, December 27 for their Port Macquarie show.

Thirsty Merc guitarist, Matt Smith was looking forward to spending time with family.

“We’ve been going so hard, it’ll be good to have some time off the road,” he said.

“We’ll be going to Rainbow Beach to have a few cold beers and a barbecue.

“All the other boys go back to Sydney.”

Fans of the band will be excited to know the band is putting together lots of new tunes in 2020.

“I can’t give away too much, but we have been thinking about some new music,” Smith said.

The talented guitarist said he loves the journey a song takes from initial idea to listening to the finish product.

“Rai (lead singer) always has so many songs, they are all just amazing,” he said.

“We all add our individual input and then it starts to sound like Thirsty Merc.”

Thirsty Merc play the Villa Noosa on Saturday, December 21.

For more information and to secure your tickets, go to the Thirsty Merc website.