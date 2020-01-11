Aussie stars offer talents in bushfire charity auction

Australia's biggest names in music, food, fashion and beauty have offered their talents in an A-list charity auction in aid of the bushfire crisis.

The Hearts on Fire initiative is the brainchild of Stellar magazine's fashion director, Kelly Hume who opened her celebrity contacts book in a bid to raise money for those stricken by the rampant fires sweeping the country.

Hume has gathered support from restaurants, music stars, fashion designers and industry mates who have donated a staggering amount of once-in-lifetime experiences currently under bid on Instagram.

A round of golf hosted by Guy Sebastian is on offer in the hearts_on_fire_x charity auction. Picture: Liam Driver

Sony star Guy Sebastian will host one winning bid to a round of 18 holes of golf with the ARIA winning singer; while Pure Form Golf will kit them out with a new set of custom clubs valued at $6000.

Sebastian, who has a holiday home near Gerroa on the NSW south coast, told News Corp Australia, he was moved to join the charity auction after watching the heroism of local firefighters.

"This fire season has been brutal and relentless. We have been down on the South Coast and seen countless fire trucks full of the bravest of the brave, heading further south into what can only be described as a war zone to do what they can to help those in need," he said.

"When my friend Kelly reached out to see if I could contribute to her Hearts On Fire charity auction I was very happy to help out."

He added: "Our beautiful country, it's people, the communities and wildlife need all the help possible now and for many years to come."

Sports lovers can bid for a high tea for 10 people with the Westfield Matildas at the Intercontinental hotel, Double Bay; with all guests receiving select official team kit.

For beauty fans, there are luxury makeovers from Australia's Chanel ambassadors, Jocelyn Petroni, Melanie Grant and Victoria Barron; while serious fashionistas can bid for an Alex Perry gown, to be personally fitted by the designer himself.

One of the biggest prizes on offer is a five-star trip for two to London Fashion Week, with front row seats to the International Woolmark Prize, including flights, accommodation and meet-and-greets with the A-list judges, VIPs and designers.

More than 20 items will be posted for bidding, with all auction items up for offer at the Instagram account, hearts_on_fire_x, until this Thursday, January 16 at 6pm EST.

Hume's family were affected by the recent south coast fires, with her mother-in-law's home spared, but their 180-acre farm largely burnt out.

"I grew up in the Sutherland Shire and had many friends who lost their homes in the bushfires of 1994 and vividly remember being evacuated a number of times as a child," Hume said.

All monies raised will be donated to grassroots charities to support local communities affected by bushfires.