Aussie stars wed days after engagement

The Offspring and Love Child actors were only engaged for five short days before officially tying the knot in Tampa, Florida.

Australian actors Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer are officially married.

The stars, who live in the US, revealed they had tied the knot over the weekend in Tampa, Florida.

Brammall uploaded a series of shots to Instagram, showcasing their beachside wedding.

He also revealed that their wedding took place only five days after he popped the question to Dyer.

Offspring star Patrick Brammall has tied the knot with Love Child's Harriet Dyer. Picture: Instagram

"Things to do in Tampa in March," Patrick's post began.

"1. Catch a sunrise. 2. Propose to girlfriend. 3. Get married five days later. 4. Kiss. 5. Take photo with best man. 6. Have lunch immediately afterwards because making magic is hungry work."

His series of photos also showed his waterside proposal.

Patrick proposed to Harriet five days before their wedding. Picture: Instagram

The Love Child and Offspring actors received well wishes from their celebrity friends, including Asher Keddie and Sarah Snook.

Asher commented with a bunch of clap emojis and a red love heart.

Sarah Snook added: "Hahahah, amazing work you guys. This is just wonderful. Congratulations!!"

In 2017, Dyer confirmed her romance with Brammall in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

At the time, she revealed that she would be relocating to the United States with Brammall, where he was based.

"You want to be close to the person you're with," she said.

"But I think it was a natural thing anyway, I'd probably do it even if he was still here.

"It's not a follow-the-leader situation. It's just time, I'm almost 29 and I can't play pregnant girls forever," Dyer continued, referencing the Channel 9 drama Love Child that she stars in.

Dyer rose to fame in Love Child, starring as Patricia Saunders. Patrick Brammall was most well-known for his role as Leo Taylor in Channel 10's Offspring.

The pair met on set of the television show No Activity.

