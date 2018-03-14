Huge fine for annoying road offence

Fines are set to increase for this annoying driver habit. Pictures: Jack Tran

THERE'S nothing worse than sitting in rush hour traffic and when it is finally your turn to cross the intersection your path is blocked by a selfish driver who decided to cross even though they knew they wouldn't be able to get through in time.

When cars block intersections, particularly during peak times, it means that already slow-moving traffic is forced to slow down even more.

Now one Australian state is cracking down on these annoying drivers by increasing fines for those who are caught blocking intersections or crossings.

Drivers who block intersections slow the whole flow of traffic. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter

The Queensland Government had quadrupled on-the-spot fines for motorists stopping where they shouldn't and holding up traffic.

Drivers caught doing this will now be made to fork out $200, with a Transport and Main Roads spokesperson telling news.com.au the changes will come into effect this week.

"The amendment increases on-the-spot fines to $200 for motorists who block intersections and certain crossings," the spokesperson said.

"The changes were needed to deter irresponsible driver behaviour resulting in reduced traffic flow, increased congestion and risks to pedestrians.

"These changes come into effect on Friday."

Stopping across a pedestrian crossing can also land Queensland drivers with a $200 fine. Picture: AAP/David Clark

A number of different offences are included in the amendment and the higher penalties will apply to drivers who enter a blocked intersection, enter a blocked crossing, stop on or near a level crossing or stop on a clearway.

Each of these offences previously carried a $52 fine but that has been bumped up to $200.

Motorists who stop on "keep clear" markings will also cop a $200 fine, up from the previous $156 penalty.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey told 7 News that drivers who purposefully block the intersection were putting themselves and others in danger.

"One of the most annoying things when you drive is when somebody blocks the box," he said.

"It's not just selfish, it's unsafe."

He added that motorists who continue to ignore this road rule will "pay for it".