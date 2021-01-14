Aussie state's wild $50k mask fine

Western Australia is stepping up its coronavirus response, after the highly infectious variant was detected out of hotel quarantine in Brisbane.

The state will now make masks mandatory in all of its domestic airports - punishing those who don't wear a face covering with a fine of up to $50,000.

Masks are mandatory on all domestic and international flights but not in all airports across Australia.

Premier Mark McGowan announced the new rule yesterday, which applies to everyone over the age of 12.

Travellers are permitted to take off their mask, while seated, to eat, drink and take medication.

Masks can also be removed to interact with someone who is deaf "where visibility of mouth is essential for communication."

West Australians working in office spaces within the airport, or alone in vehicles, are not required to wear a mask.

Authorities at Western Australia's airports announced the new mask mandate yesterday however it's believed travellers will be given opportunity to acquire a mask at the airport.

The debacle surrounding a cluster of the "mutant" UK virus strain at a Brisbane hotel has spread interstate, with certain residents in Victoria and NSW ordered to test and isolate immediately.

Anyone in NSW who has been at Brisbane's Hotel Grand Chancellor since December 30 - either as a returned traveller or staff member - must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days after they were last at the hotel, regardless of their test result.

Victorians have been issued the same advice, however only need to quarantine until they receive a negative result.