Aussie stock exchange workers sent home after virus case

Market gains and loses are displayed on the Australian Stock Exchange. Picture: AAP

The Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) says it will operate as normal despite telling all staff to work from home after an employee tested positive for COVID-19

It was reported in The Australian that as many as 20 employees came into contact with the infected worker, who is said to be "in good spirits" and does not need to be in hospital.

Those employees are also understood to be self-isolating.

"This latest development will not disrupt ASX's normal operations," ASX said in a statement.

The ASX Ltd exchange centre in Sydney. Picture: Bloomberg

"The health and safety of ASX employees is our top priority. We are taking a range of actions to manage the impact of COVID-19 on our people and on the markets we operate.

"The employee has mild symptoms, is in good spirits and is not required to be hospitalised."

The ASX said a "deep clean" was carried out over the weekend of its Sydney premises.

The digital market boards at the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in Sydney. Picture: AAP

The exchange has carried out its technology and operations from multiple sites for several years to make sure it would be able to continue to function in the event of a crisis.

The news comes as markets around the world have fluctuated wildly as fears have risen that the coronavirus will interrupt supply chains.

Massive falls have been followed by record gains, creating huge uncertainty for investors.

On Friday shares recorded their single biggest one day gain on the ASX.

ASX employees have been told to work from home. Picture: AAP

"We've asked our employees across our various sites - Bridge Street, the Australian Liquidity Centre, secondary data centre, and interstate and overseas offices - to work remotely until further notice," the ASX said.

"The only exceptions are a core group of employees, identified as part of our business continuity plan, who will remain on ASX sites to manage ongoing market functions, mainly in technology, operations and surveillance areas.

"Our employees have the capacity to work remotely, which is a normal and regular part of ASX's business continuity plans and testing activity".