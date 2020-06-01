A three-year-old child is among three new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Western Australia, while the condition of one of the previously confirmed cases from the Al Kuwait livestock ship has deteriorated.

The Department of Health says all of the three new cases are recently returned overseas travellers who had been placed in hotel quarantine and remain there. The child, a Western Australian, is also a known contact of a previously confirmed case.

The other two cases are a female in her 60s, also from WA, and a male in his 30s from interstate.

Of 28 active cases in the state, 20 are from the Al Kuwait ship, which arrived from the United Arab Emirates on May 22 with 48 multinational crew on board and remains stranded at Fremantle Port.

All of the confirmed cases from the vessel were placed in hotel isolation, but one of them was admitted to Royal Perth Hospital overnight.

Australia has recorded a total 7193 cases of COVID-19, with 3093 in New South Wales, 1649 in Victoria, 1058 in Queensland, 440 in South Australia, 587 in Western Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 29 in the Northern Territory. The death toll stands at 103.

Originally published as Aussie toddler diagnosed with COVID-19