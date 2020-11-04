Aussie Tom fears Uncle Sam in hell of election jam

Cr Tom Wegener fears there may be a violent backlash after the vote counting in the US presidential race is complete.

Cr Tom Wegener fears there may be a violent backlash after the vote counting in the US presidential race is complete.

Events have to be momentous to make surfing Noosa councillor Tom Wegener miss his daily morning surf.

Watching this United States presidential election just about Trumps everything as far as the former southern Californian is concerned.

He fears violent backlash even if his favoured candidate, Democrat Joe Biden, ends Republican Donald Trump's four-year hold on the presidency.

"I did not go surfing this morning because I sat and watched the news, that's how much I'm following it," Cr Wegener said.

Trump's stronghold under threat

It will be a while before US winner declared

"If Biden gets elected we're dealing with a very different America than under Trump.

"Like many Americans I'm bracing for the worst."

The master board shaper no longer votes in the US after becoming a true-blue Aussie.

He was pleased the early returns showed Biden's party edging ahead in the senate race.

The battle for US presidency is on in earnest today.

"Trump facilitates and sort of encourages the radical right in America, the gun-toting and that's a real worry," Cr Wegener said.

"I'm mostly happy that some sort of attack didn't happen that would shut down the polling process, say a full terrorist attack on a booth so everyone's scared to vote.

"That would have meant they would have had to replay the election and that would play into Trump's favour."

The councillor's tip was a Biden win, triggering a protracted and expensive legal battle.

"There's going to be lots of angered Americans with guns ready to do their duty, so let's hope they see reason and back down," he said.

"The depressing thing is that it just falls down to just a few states that are on the knife edge.

"I'm not a Trump fan, the way that America dealt with the COVID situation was abominable, absolutely abominable," Cr Wegener said.

He said Australia needed to celebrate how different it was from the United States.

"We've got no (coronavirus) cases, our economy's going to boom," Cr Wegener said.

"We are totally set to ride out whatever happens because of our healthcare.

"Imagine how much it costs for the public healthcare with 100,000 cases a day."

He said that factor alone had given Australia a worldwide economic advantage.