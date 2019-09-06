Menu
Login
The Grand Canyon is a popular spot for tourists.
The Grand Canyon is a popular spot for tourists.
News

Aussie tourist dies in Grand Canyon

6th Sep 2019 9:41 AM

AN AUSTRALIAN tourist has died while swimming in a river in America's Grand Canyon.

Grand Canyon National Park rangers said they received an emergency call to an area of the Colorado River near Deer Creek Falls on Tuesday but attempts to revive Kenneth Reece, a 77-year-old from Tasmania, were not successful.

Mr Reece was pulled from the river by other members of his tour and CPR was initiated.

Park rangers and the Coconino County Medical Examiner Office are investigating his death.

The rescue team recovered his body with the park's helicopter. Park rangers issued a warning to Grand Canyon visitors.

They cautioned swimming in the Colorado River is different from swimming in pools, with the water changing from shallow to deep in just a few steps. There are also swift, strong currents, waterfalls, cold temperatures and underwater hazards such as trees and boulders that can overcome the strongest swimmers.

 

Peaceful waters on the Colorado River as it flows through the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Picture: istock
Peaceful waters on the Colorado River as it flows through the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Picture: istock

More Stories

aussie overseas aussie tourist grand canyon tourist attaction united state

Top Stories

    Road safety boost for community

    Road safety boost for community

    News The Kin Kin Masonic Lodge has received State Goverment funding to drive home importance of road safety.

    Rubbishing our river is just lazy

    Rubbishing our river is just lazy

    News Noosa River Report turns up a whole lot of mess left by illicit campers.

    Climate emergency the real deal

    Climate emergency the real deal

    News Noosa mayoral column seeks to clear the air for scientific take on climate...