‘World’s fittest mum’ hails from Down Under

Kara Saunders has been dubbed the 'world’s fittest mum' after she breastfed her one-year-old in the midst of a gruelling competition.

She was doing exercises at nine months pregnant many of us can't do on a normal day and left the internet in awe of her incredible six-pack while heavily pregnant.

Now Brisbane woman Kara Saunders has been dubbed the "world's fittest mum" after placing third in a CrossFit competition while breastfeeding her one-year-old between the gruelling events.

But the 30-year-old mum to little Scotti takes her accomplishment in her stride, saying that while it is "incredibly hard" to train while nursing a bub, you'll always find a way for something you love.

"You know, (getting ready for competitions) is nothing short of the hardest thing I think I have ever done," she told the Today Show this morning.

"I have been an athlete for a really long time and I understand the importance of movement and so I just took my time.

"I enjoyed being a mum and started moving fairly intuitively as it felt right."

Brisbane mum and CrossFit champion Kara Saunders has been dubbed the ‘world's fittest mum’. Picture: Instagram/Kara Saunders

Despite playing it down, there's no denying Kara's incredible athleticism.

The line-up in the competition, held online by fitness brand Rogue, was reserved for the 20 fittest athletes in the world, including the current "Fittest Woman on Earth" and Australian gold medal weightlifter Tia-Clair Toomey.

Thankfully she had some top tips for mums who are wanting to fit in some workouts between their full-time gig looking after the kids, saying she includes her daughter in everything she does - even gym sessions.

"Training doesn't look like it once did," she said. "It has to be a little bit different and it's inclusive of a small person. I have to stop and start a lot and just do a bit where I can."

She added she always considers "something is better than nothing" and tries to interact with Scotti while she's working out.

She recently placed third in a gruelling competition while breastfeeding her one-year-old between events. Picture: Instagram/Kara Saunders

Kara documents her workouts alongside her mini-me on Instagram, where followers have applauded the mum as a "great role model" for introducing her daughter to exercise at such a young age.

In one video, Kara can be seen doing a series of burpees over the bar, when Scotti - who had been sitting watching her from across the room on a mat - crawls over to her mum and clambers up onto her barbell.

Kara then picks up her adorable bub mid-workout and takes her back to her spot, giving Scotti a snack.

"This is what training to throw down against the fittest on earth looks like now. How do I tell her she can't do this on the #crossfitgames comp floor?" she captioned the clip.

"That's adorable OMG," one follower wrote.

"My goodness she is a power house and a great family lady too," another said.

"I see her bear crawling and getting down into deep squats. She's already emulating you!" someone else added.

Kara stunned the internet last year when she shared this jaw-dropping selfie. Picture: Instagram/Kara Saunders

Kara's podium finish comes days after CrossFit was engulfed in a scandal that has seen its CEO step down and many of its stars quit.

The sport's former CEO Greg Glassman, 63, resigned last week over insensitive remarks about the US protests that saw gyms, athletes and sponsors desert the fitness brand.

CrossFit's games director Dave Castro stepped in as the new CEO, but the move wasn't met favourably among the loyal community.

