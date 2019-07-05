Aussie woman’s death prompts new NYC bike lane

Surveying the deadly scene where Madison Jane Lyden killed by a garbage truck. Picture: Supplied

Surveying the deadly scene where Madison Jane Lyden killed by a garbage truck. Picture: Supplied

A community board has passed a resolution to build a protected bike lane along Central Park West in New York following the death of Australian tourist Madison Jane Lyden in August last year.

Ms Lyden, 23, of Geelong, was riding a bicycle along a painted bike lane when she was killed by a drunk driver in a garbage truck.

Felipe Chairez was driving the garbage truck that killed Madison Jane Lyden. Picture: Supplied

The new lane with a 2.1 metre buffer will run along the east side of Central Park West from 59th Street to 110th Street, eliminating 400 parking spaces.

The community board passed the measure to introduce the lane 27 to seven, but some Upper West Side residents are unhappy with the decision, CBS New York reports.

"Overwhelmingly, the residents of Central Park West are opposed to this bike barrier," one woman said.

"We are thousands upon thousands of people versus pitifully few bikes that are using that bike lane."

Madison Jane Lyden, left, was killed when her bike was hit by a garbage truck along Central Park in New York. Picture: Supplied

City officials said the lane is designed to increase safety for cyclists and pedestrians. In the past week, three cyclists have been killed on New York City streets.

"Crashes with injuries have gone down 15 per cent across the board when we install protected bike lanes, but pedestrian crashes with injuries have gone down more than 20 per cent," one official said.

White balloons are let go in honour of Madison Jane Lyden at her funeral in Hobart last year. Picture: Nikki Davis-Jones

Opponents to the lane worry that parking garages in the area will take advantage of the reduced amount of parking spots and increase their rates.

Construction of the new lane is due to commence in September.