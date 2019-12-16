Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bali, the nation known for its harsh penalties for drug-related crimes, has delivered an astonishingly light sentence to two Australians caught with cocaine.
Bali, the nation known for its harsh penalties for drug-related crimes, has delivered an astonishingly light sentence to two Australians caught with cocaine.
Crime

Aussies face Bali court over drug possession

by Ondy Harvard
16th Dec 2019 7:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Melbourne nightclub promoter William Cabantog broke down and wept in a Bali court as the prosecutor recommended an astonishingly light sentence in a nation known for its harsh penalties for drug-related crimes.

With co-accused David Van Iersel, when the prosecutor called on the judge to deliver a sentence of just one year and six months, Cabantog doubled over, covered his face with his hands and wept.

Australians David Van Iersel and William Cabantog waiting inside the Denpasar District Courtroom to face their trial on a drug case in Bali. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro
Australians David Van Iersel and William Cabantog waiting inside the Denpasar District Courtroom to face their trial on a drug case in Bali. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

 

Police officers escort Will Cabantog (back, right) and David Van Iersel (front). Picture: J.P. Christo
Police officers escort Will Cabantog (back, right) and David Van Iersel (front). Picture: J.P. Christo

Van Iersel, 38, who the prosecutor requested a sentenced of one year and two months remained solid and silent.

The men were allegedly in possession of 1.12 grams of cocaine and both urine tested positive to the narcotic.

William Cabantog listening to doctors, who did an assessment and recommended him to get rehabilitation during the trial at Denpasar District Court. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro
William Cabantog listening to doctors, who did an assessment and recommended him to get rehabilitation during the trial at Denpasar District Court. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

 

David Van Iersel being escorted by Denpasar Police. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro
David Van Iersel being escorted by Denpasar Police. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

 

A prosecutor shows the plastic clip containing the rest of evidence during a trial at Denpasar District Court, where Van Iersel and his friend Cabantog were allegedly carrying 1.12 grams of cocaine at Lost City Night Club in Canggu. Picture: Lukman S.Bintoro
A prosecutor shows the plastic clip containing the rest of evidence during a trial at Denpasar District Court, where Van Iersel and his friend Cabantog were allegedly carrying 1.12 grams of cocaine at Lost City Night Club in Canggu. Picture: Lukman S.Bintoro

Cabantog, 35, face and Van Iersel face a maximum sentence of 12 years prison for allegedly possessing narcotics.

Personal use carries a maximum four-year sentence.

The prosecutor also requested both men are sentenced with their time reduced to include the months they have spent incarcerated since their July arrest at the Lost City nightclub in trendy Canggu.

More to come.

bali cocaine david van iersel drugs william cabantog

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Minister told by Sandy and council, fix flood trap

        premium_icon Minister told by Sandy and council, fix flood trap

        News Minister outlines local big three road priorities for locals road users.

        Long delays after two-car smash on major road

        premium_icon Long delays after two-car smash on major road

        News Patient initially trapped after peak-hour crash

        Taking aim at ‘sneaky’ bin police

        premium_icon Taking aim at ‘sneaky’ bin police

        News Candidate says bin police audits seen as sneaky by many residents

        Beach inspires artistic flourish in Peregian

        Beach inspires artistic flourish in Peregian

        News Talented Brisbane artist inspired by our beach culture will show the results in...