Aussies keen for Trump loss in 2020: poll

MORE than four in five Australians aren't fans of Donald Trump and hope he loses the US presidential election next year, polls show.

The research, led by the University of Sydney-based US Studies Centre, found only 19 per cent of 1820 polled Australians wanted to see Mr Trump secure a second four-year term in the White House.

More than 40 per cent would like to see the Democratic candidate - regardless of the chosen nominee - win in November 2020, while another 40 per cent were undecided or preferred another candidate.

Despite their ideological alignment with the Republican Party, coalition voters also preferred a Democrat at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, with only 29 per cent of those polled declaring support for Mr Trump.

Among Labor voters, support for Mr Trump sat at 11 per cent.

"Young or old, Labor or coalition, a Democratic win always appears to be the preferred option for most Australians," US Studies Centre lecturer Dr Shaun Ratcliff said in a statement on Tuesday.

Despite the disapproval of Australians, Mr Trump remains firmly in the re-election contest and has retained the support of his Republican base.

The research centre also polled 1800 Americans and found 86 per cent of Republicans would stand behind Mr Trump in 2020, while only three current Democrat candidates - Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and favourite Joe Biden - would defeat Mr Trump in a head-to-head contest.

"This is a year out from the campaign proper, and many things could happen between now and then. However, it does indicate that this will probably be another close election," Dr Ratcliff said.