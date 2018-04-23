Aussies return reignites memories of tragic day

EMOTIONS RUN HIGH: Maroochydore Surf Life Saving club members on April 1, 2012, row out to lay wreaths in the ocean during a memorial service for Matthew Barclay at Kurrawa Beach on the Gold Coast.

EMOTIONS RUN HIGH: Maroochydore Surf Life Saving club members on April 1, 2012, row out to lay wreaths in the ocean during a memorial service for Matthew Barclay at Kurrawa Beach on the Gold Coast. DAVE HUNT

TIM Ryan admits the moment he heard the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships would return to Broadbeach, he phoned Matthew Barclay's father, Stephen.

It has been six years since Matthew, a rising star in junior lifesaving, drowned at Kurrawa while competing in the under-14 board race at the "Aussies". It was the last time the event was held on that stretch of beach.

But at the weekend Surf Life Saving Australia announced that next year and in 2020 it would return.

"Immediately I just contacted Stephen to get his thoughts. Stephen is OK with it so I'm OK with it," Mr Ryan said.

The then president of Maroochydore Surf Life Saving Club said a lot of time had passed since Matthew's death and a lot of changes had made the sport safer.

But he said memories of Matthew and the tragic events of March 28, 2012, still weigh heavily on the Coast's surf life saving community.

"It's always going to be on everyone's minds, it's a terrible thing and you're never going to get away from that," he said.

Mr Ryan said he took some comfort from the fact that the championships would be held at Broadbeach, not Kurrawa.

And he also welcomed news that the junior titles would be held at Burleigh.

"The deaths occurred at Kurrawa so I'm glad they're not going back there even though Broachbeach is just up the road," he said.

"And they're going to separate the youth titles, so overall I'm pretty comfortable with the decision."

Matthew's drowning triggered a Coroner's inquest that made five recommendations, including that helmets and life jackets be made mandatory for under-17 competitors.

It also called for rescue teams to be on hand for all surf craft events. "They've implemented all the Coroner's findings so it's a whole different ball game now," Mr Ryan said.

Matthew was not the first competitor to die at the notorious stretch of beach.

Sydney life saver Saxon Bird died in 2010 and Kurrawa boat crew member Robert Gatenby died there in 1996.

Surf Live Saving Australia said it now had the proper risk assessment and safety controls in place to return to Broadbeach.