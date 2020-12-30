Aussies swing axe as Warner, Pucovski answer SOS

Joe Burns (L) has been dropped from the Test squad after a horror run of form. David Warner (R) returns to the side. Picture: AAP

Joe Burns has run out of runs and Australian selectors have run out of patience, with the Queenslander's international career effectively terminated before the end of 2020.

Burns was told to pack his bags on Wednesday as he was released from a Test squad that will regain openers Will Pucovski, David Warner and allrounder Sean Abbott on Thursday night.

Burns, 31, has averaged a disastrous 10.4 this season and his final Test innings at the MCG was excruciating to watch.

Burns was so desperate to get off a pair that he almost ran himself out pinching a quick single before he somehow survived a double-chance on the very next ball he faced.

Burns almost ran himself out again and was also given a life as India's lbw referral remained umpire's call, despite Jasprit Bumrah's searing yorker on target to crash leg stump.

But it only went from bad to worse for Burns, who then burned a review because not even he knew he had got bat on ball. He was dismissed for four runs.

The second-innings implosion followed a Boxing Day duck as coach Justin Langer's loyal faith in Burns finally flamed out.

"Joe Burns has been released from the squad and will return to the Brisbane Heat," national selector Trevor Hohns said.

"Unfortunately, Joe's returns haven't been what he or the selectors would like or what we consider he is capable of."

"David has made strong progress in his recovery from injury and will be given every chance to play in Sydney with another seven days until the match. Sean has fully recovered from a calf strain and is also available for selection.

"Will is in the final stages of the graduated return to play protocols and has been symptom free for some time. He will be fit to play in Sydney subject to completing the return to play protocols and an independent assessment."

Burns has played 23 Tests with a career average of 37 and four centuries.

Warner appears certain to replace Burns at the SCG in the third Test on January 7.

The selection query is whether Pucovski will open the batting with Warner, a scenario which would see Matthew Wade return to his usual position in the middle order.

That discussion would see selectors consider squeezing Travis Head out of the team after his habit of getting in, only to get out, swelled in Melbourne.

Head has scored seven, 38 and 17 against India this series.

Originally published as Aussies swing axe as Warner, Pucovski answer SOS