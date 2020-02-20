Aust Zoo showcases high-achieving women

Terri Irwin will feature at the Australia Zoo International Women’s Day Champagne Brunch. Picture: Cade Mooney/Sunshine Coast Daily

AUSTRALIA Zoo at Beerwah will celebrate International Women's Day 2020 on March 8 by showcasing some of our nation's highest-achieving females.

Everyone is welcome to book a seat at the Champagne Brunch to join global conservationists, Terri and Bindi Irwin as they share their incredible stories as Wildlife Warriors.

Guests also will hear from Dr Ludo Valenza, of the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, on conservation efforts here in Australia.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz will speak at the Australia Zoo International Women’s Day Champagne Brunch. Picture: Glenn Hunt / The Australian

Also on the event program is the president of the Australasian Council of Women and Policing and Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz.

The inspiring woman has brought a focus on enhancing and supporting women in law enforcement and other community protection roles.

Starting at 9am, the event will include a sumptuous champagne brunch and a meet-and-greet with Australia Zoo's wildlife.

Proceeds from this event will go directly towards supporting Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors' conservation efforts in Australia and around the world.

Cost per person is $149.

Cost per table of eight is $1043.

Visit https://wildlifewarriors.org.au/get-involved/events/international-womens-day/ to book.