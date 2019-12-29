Australia crush Kiwis despite Blundell's defiance

It took the full length of a fourth day every ounce of bowling effort for Australia to secure a fourth Test win of the summer and seal a 2-0 series win over New Zealand at the MCG.

The 247-run victory was Tim Paine's ninth as Australian captain giving him a 50 per cent record with a team back to its bulldozing best and unbeaten in three straight series against England, Pakistan and the Kiwis.

The win was more remarkable given Australia lost the toss and was sent in to bat on Boxing Day, a fact not lost on Paine who said his whole team was "outstanding".

"I thought the way we went about the whole Test was outstanding," Paine said.

"From the moment we lost the toss, out batters applied themselves. Then our bowlers, form Pat Cummins first and then James Pattinson, they were outstanding.

"We're playing well, there is no doubt about that. We need that consistently, guys stepping up, we can't rely on to few. That's what we are starting to do at the moment."

James Pattinson ripped through New Zealand's top order early on day four.

Firebrand Pattinson set up the last push to victory with three wickets in 12-balls in the morning serving a reminder of how deep the Australian pace battery goes.

Then spinner Nathan Lyon helped wrap up the quest, finishing with four scalps as the best bowling attack in the world once again got the job done.

But the home team couldn't win until they dismissed Tom Blundell who batted nearly all day to not only defy the Australians but make history for himself and his county.

Given a life on zero, after a non-referral from Aussie captain Tim Paine for an LBW appeal which replays showed was out, first-time opener Blundell blunted the bowling for 71 overs before holing out as shadows lengthened across the MCG and he was out of partners.

With Kiwi quick Trent Boult unable to bat with a broken hand, the Australians began their celebrations when Blundell was caught by Nathan Lyon and the Trans-Tasman trophy was secured.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was left to lament his team's bowling on day one after winning the toss and sending the Australians in to bat, only to watch them pile on 467.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has endured a horror Test at the MCG.

"In terms of the series loss that happens, but it's about the cricket we want to play and we haven't been at or best," Williamson said.

"The challenge has been tough and been set but we have to rise to that.

"We do need to be better."

Australian Travis Head was named man of the match for his century on day two and the series now heads to Sydney where Paine's men will push for a 3-0 whitewash.