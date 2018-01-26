Australia Day 2018 message from MP Llew O'Brien

AUSTRALIA Day is a time to acknowledge our country's past and celebrate our strong, diverse community.

It's a great time to get together with friends and family, and show your love and pride in Australia by taking part in some of the local community events.

I believe that we in the Wide Bay live in one of the most beautiful parts of our country.

Thanks to the sacrifices and work of those who have gone before us, Australia is one of the safest, most economically stable countries in the world,

with many opportunities ahead.

Our country's success today is the result of those quintessential Aussie attributes - courage, tenacity, mateship and an unwavering optimism.

As Australians, we know that this country is what we make it, and that is why most of my life has been dedicated to community service.

I will continue to fight for the betterment of all people in the electorate of Wide Bay, to ensure that our future holds prosperity and growth.

Throughout my life and in my work, I have seen the very good and very bad in society, and acknowledge the work we must do to keep our communities safe, our borders secure and protect our Australian way of life.

The Australian spirit is known for its inclusiveness, compassion and sheer hard work that has gone towards making Australia strong.

January 26 is an important day for all to acknowledge as it is a reminder of how far we have come as a society, and how much Australians can achieve, bringing everyone together to create a uniquely Australian brighter future.

Whether you plan to celebrate with loved ones and friends at a public ceremony, or if you choose to commemorate the occasion at home, I hope you fly the Aussie flag with pride, stay safe and enjoy the day with your fellow Australians.

Mr O'Brien participated in the South Burnett Australia Day awards on Thursday evening and will be at today's Australia Day events on the river at Noosa.