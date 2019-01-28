Menu
Maureen Tuesley, Ella Berridge, Briana Fenton and Rene Mitchell with traditional Aussie treats. John McCutcheon
Australia Day fun by the Noosa River

28th Jan 2019 12:51 PM

A RECORD crowd flocked to Noosaville Lions Park on Saturday to enjoy perfect weather, a sparkling river backdrop and Noosa's free Australia Day Festival.

"It just could not have gone any better... it was just an amazing day,” said festival organiser Jacqui Nichols.

"We had such a beautiful, happy crowd who really got into the spirit of Australia Day and soaked it up like a sponge.

"They came in the morning and just stayed because there was so much to keep them busy.”

The festival has grown from strength to strength since its inception just four years ago.

The free event, run by a dedicated band of volunteers from the Tewantin Noosa Lions Club and the Rotary Club of Noosa Heads, has raised $20,000 for local charities since 2016.

"We should know by Friday how much money we have raised for United Synergies, Katie Rose Cottage and St Vincent de Paul,” Ms Nichols said.

