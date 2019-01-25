Australia Day fun on Noosa River

TRUE BLUE: An Aussie classic, the Cherry Ripes will be performing at fourth annual Noosa Australia Day Festival.

KICKSTART Australia Day with a "Big Breakfast” on the banks of the Noosa River and stay all day to enjoy the fun of the fourth annual Noosa Australia Day Festival.

There's a "knock-out line-up”, says event organiser Jacqui Nichols.

"We're bringing Lions Park in Noosaville to life with Cheap Fakes headlining great Aussie talent on the main stage, and plenty of kids' fun, amusement rides and fabulous food stalls in the park all day.

"We also have comedians, a magician, pony rides, classic cars, baby wallabies and plenty more fun.”

The Noosa Australia Day Festival runs from 7am until 5.15pm tomorrow and entry is free.

"We'll have a knock-out line-up for everyone so bring the family, grab your friends and come along,” Jacqui said.

The festival starts with the Rotary Big Breakfast from 7am to 10am with music from Harii Bandhu.

The live music and family fun continues from 10am on the main stage with Nickleby the magician, and music from Tribal Groove, Andrea Kirwin Band, David Flower Band, Living in the 70s, The Lyrical and Cheap Fakes.

There's also entertainment from comedian Cherry Atrick; a display of Noosa classic cars; roaming entertainment from Brazilian dancers, musical comedy, balloon artists and a stilt walker; and other kids' activities including pony rides, a giant slide, rock wall climbing, rides, Luke's reptile kingdom, a petting zoo, Koala Crusaders, baby wallabies and face painting.

"With first-class live music, kids' fun, amusement rides and fabulous food all day on the banks of the stunning Noosa River, it can't get much better,” Jacqui said.

The festival is organised by volunteers from Tewantin Noosa Lions Club and the Rotary Club of Noosa Heads.

Jacqui said crowds had grown from about 1200 people in the first year, to more than 8500 people in 2018.

"Last year they came in boats, in cars and on foot - they ate, swam, danced and had a fantastic time,” Jacqui said.

"This year's festival will support three very worthy local charities - United Synergies suicide prevention, Katie Rose Cottage palliative care and our local St Vincent de Paul.”

Noosaville Lions Park is next to the Noosa Yacht & Rowing Club. Parking is available in nearby Chaplin Park (off Mill St), or catch a free Noosa Holiday Bus (Route 626 or 627), or catch a Noosa Ferry (Noosa Yacht & Rowing Club stop).