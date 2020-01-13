Australia Day headliner’s ‘awkward’ request

"I'll have a full band behind me so I'll definitely be doing some good Aussie bangers.' Taylor Moss will headline Noosa's Australia Day event.

"I'll have a full band behind me so I'll definitely be doing some good Aussie bangers.' Taylor Moss will headline Noosa's Australia Day event.

YOU’D think being a successful recording artist would be all glitz and glamour, but it isn’t always the case.

Noosa’s Taylor Moss is set for a big year with the release of a new EP and a stack of gig bookings.

She is very excited about the announcement that she is the headline act at this year’s Noosa Australia Day Festival.

“On Australia Day every is really happy and in a good mood,” Moss said.

“I’ll have a full band behind me so I’ll definitely be doing some good Aussie bangers.”

But there was one thing about live performances that the young songstress didn’t always look forward to.

“Some of the requests I get can be a bit awkward,” she said.

Moss recalled one occasion when an older music-loving gentleman asked for a rather unique Jimmy Buffett song.

“Let’s just say it was about drinking and girls,” she said.

Other songs are requested so often she knows there is a fair chance she will be summoned to play them.

“I get Horses by Daryl Braithwaite a lot.”

However it was the request from the younger listeners that made her maintain her faith that good music will stand the test of time.

“I get a lot of young kids who request Jolene by Dolly Parton,” she said.

“Others come up to me asking for the Eagles.

“It’s so epic because it means their parents are educated.”

The Noosa Australia Day Festival, presented by Tewantin Noosa Lions Club will be held on January 26 at the Lions Park in Gympie Tce, Noosaville.

The event starts with the Rotary Big Breakfast from 7am and the live entertainment starts from 10am.

Guests include world famous celebrity chef Peter Kuruvita and performers Taylor Moss, The Famos, Andrea Kirwin, The Lyrical, Daryl Murphy Band, Nickleby and more.