Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Legislation is on the verge of passing federal parliament to bring Australian sport integrity under the umbrella of a tougher new body.
Legislation is on the verge of passing federal parliament to bring Australian sport integrity under the umbrella of a tougher new body.
Sport

Australia set for new anti-doping regime

by Matt Coughlan
11th Jun 2020 8:05 PM

Australian sport's anti-doping regime will get tough new powers to investigate athletes suspected of drug cheating.

Legislation is set to pass federal parliament to combine national sport integrity into a single body, replacing anti-doping organisation ASADA.

Under the new arrangements, Sport Integrity Australia will take over control for integrity from codes around the country.

Athletes will no longer have the right not to self-incriminate.

Appeals will be limited to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport rather than local bodies like the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

The government agreed to Labor's changes to stop the threshold for issuing a disclosure notice being lowered from reasonable belief to suspicion.

The bill will now return to the lower house for final approvals.

Sport Minister Richard Colbeck said the changes were crucial to keeping Australia at the front of the global fight against doping.

"The fight against doping in sport continues to get tougher," he told parliament

The Greens and athlete advocates warned the measures go too far in eroding the human rights of sportspeople.

Originally published as Australia set for new anti-doping regime

anti-doping drugs sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sydney buyer invests $700K into industrial property

        premium_icon Sydney buyer invests $700K into industrial property

        Property An interstate investor has snapped up an industrial warehouse occupied by a well-established Sunshine Coast signage business.

        150 cannabis plants found in caravan, container

        premium_icon 150 cannabis plants found in caravan, container

        News Police search uncovers stolen vehicles, weapons and over 150 cannabis plants.

        Planting indigenous insights along with Biosphere grounding

        premium_icon Planting indigenous insights along with Biosphere grounding

        News Breaking new ground in the Noosa Biosphere with the successful propagation of a...

        Revealed: Suburbs most reliant on JobKeeper

        premium_icon Revealed: Suburbs most reliant on JobKeeper

        News Find out how your postcode fares in unemployment stakes