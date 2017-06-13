Australian-first puts good, clean and fair on Noosa menus

TOP PICK: Slow Food Noosa president Ericka Hackett is proud to present the Snail of Approval.

IN AN Australian first, local producers, eateries and suppliers now have the opportunity to be part of a global network supporting ethical practices in food production.

Noosa businesses can apply for a Snail of Approval, a worldwide recognised certification promoting good, clean and fair practices.

Brought to the Coast by Slow Food Noosa, president Ericka Hackett said she has already received dozens of applications from a variety of businesses.

"We wanted to get the word out there about our Snail of Approval,” Mrs Hackett said.

"We had no idea it would be such a great success - we have received more than 30 applications from producers to restaurants, chefs and other food service providers.

"The program is an Australian-first and has been based on similar programs operated by other Slow Food groups in Bali and America.”

Mrs Hackett said the application process considers a range of aspects within a business before being bestowed.

"It's not just about making sure you source local or use local suppliers,” Mrs Hackett said.

"There is a strict criteria, they have to fit within the guidelines. We ask what sort of food do you grow, how do you grow it, how do you look after your workers?

"We are checking everybody out to make sure they're honest, that they do use local produce. We're ticking all the boxes to make sure they fit in our Snail of Approval program.”

Mrs Hackett said the program highlights the importance of buying local, a movement she said is growing in the Noosa community.

"I think people are asking more questions about where their food comes from,” she said.

"We have beautiful local produce here, and that's what the snail of approval is all about - good, clean, fair food.

"Whether they buy it from Noosa Farmer's Market, or whether they buy it from various stores in town, or whether they go to a farm gate, they can experience it.”