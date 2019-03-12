Aus GP: What you need to know

Daniel Ricciardo will line up in his new Renault at the Australian Grand Prix. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

RENAULT may be considered "best of the rest" but Australian recruit Daniel Ricciardo is confident his new outfit can hold off their rivals and close the gap on Formula 1's big three in 2019.

Renault last year finished fourth in the F1 constructors' championship behind frontrunners Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull, which Ricciardo left in the off-season after a five-year stint.

However, they were under pressure last year from rivals Haas, McLaren and Racing Point in a congested midfield.

Ricciardo tried to ease concerns ahead of the season opener in Melbourne, saying Renault would adopt a different approach this season which he believed would keep them "ahead of the curve".

"I think the philosophy this year will be quite different as far as the upgrades we get," Ricciardo said.

"I think the plan and the structuring is going to change, and their philosophy on what to bring and when to bring it. I believe that is going to change.

"I will be part of that and trust that process, and hope we are staying ahead of the curve.

Daniel Ricciardo poses for a photo

SCHEDULE

THURSDAY March 14: Australian GT championship, Porsche Carrera Cup

FRIDAY, MARCH 15: F1 first and second practice sessions, Supercars 400, Royal Australian Navy helicopter display, two-seater demonstration laps

SATURDAY, MARCH 16: F1 third practice session (2pm) and qualifying session (5pm), Supercars 400 final race, Ferrari and Lamborghini parades, Royal Australian Air Force jet display

SUNDAY, MARCH 17: F1 drivers' introduction (2.15pm) and drivers' parade (2.30pm), RAAF Fly Over leading into Grand Prix race (4.10pm)

WHO DRIVES FOR WHICH TEAM?

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Valterri Bottas (FIN)

Ferrari: Sebastian Vettel (GER) Charles Leclerc (MCO)

Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen (NED) Pierre Gasly (FRA)

Ricciardo in his new Renault.

Renault: Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Nico Hulkenberg (GER)

McLaren: Carlos Sainz (ESP) Lando Norris (GBR)

Williams: Robert Kubica (POL) George Russell (GBR)

Haas: Romain Grosjean (FRA) Kevin Magnussen (DEN)

Toro Rosso: Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Alexander Albon (THA)

Sauber: Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA)

Racing Point: Sergio Perez (MEX) Lance Stroll (CAN)

Sebastien Vettel will spearhead the Ferrari campaign.

HOW TO WATCH

THURSDAY: 1.20pm-3.40pm - Fox Sports 506

FRIDAY: 11.30pm-7pm: 10 Bold/Fox Sports 506

SATURDAY: 11am-7.30pm: Ten/TenHD/Fox Sports 506

SUNDAY: Midday-7.30pm: Ten/TenHD/Fox Sports 506

WHAT'S NEW FOR 2019?

Car's have a new front wing - wider, higher and much more simple to allow drivers a closer chase and it will assist overtaking.

New barge boards - smaller and in a new position in a bid to make them less aerodynamically disruptive

New rear wing - higher and wider and like the changes to the front this will help with closer racing it also increases DRS opening and will boost the power by up to 25%

New brake ducts - reducing downforce reduction

Tyre colours - Pirelli have reduced this to three this season in a bid to help fans follow team strategy

Fuel allowance - increased by 5kg to 110kg, drivers will no longer have as much concern about conserving fuel

Driver and car weight - will no be measured separately to ensure heavier drivers are no longer disadvantaged

Bonus point - Formula 1 will re-introduce a bonus point for the fastest lap in each Grand Prix, only handed out if the driver is classified in the top 10

Daniel Ricciardo fans can’t wait for the weekend

CALENDAR

17 March 2019 Melbourne Australia

31 March 2019 Sakhir Bahrain

14 April 2019 Shanghai China

28 April 2019 Baku Azerbaijan

12 May 2019 Barcelona Spain

26 May 2019 Monaco Monaco

9 June 2019 Montreal Canada

23 June 2019 Le Castellet France

30 June 2019 Spielberg Austria

14 July 2019 Silverstone Great Britain

28 July 2019 Hockenheim Germany

4 August 2019 Budapest Hungary

1 September 2019 Spa-Francorchamps Belgium

8 September 2019 Monza Italy

22 September 2019 Singapore Singapore

29 September 2019 Sochi Russia

13 October 2019 Suzuka Japan

27 October 2019 Mexico City Mexico

3 November 2019 Austin USA

17 November 2019 Sao Paulo Brazil

1 December 2019Yas Marina Abu Dhabi