Australian landscapes inspire art

PAINTED DIARY: Artist Trevor Purvis will have his work on display at The Art Hub Cooroy. Contributed

THE Art Hub Cooroy will be home to two exhibitions opening on January 18.

The Five Rivers Road Trip is an exhibition of paintings on paper by Trevor Purvis while camping at five major rivers that traverse the Australian outback.

Purvis said the road trip involved bush camping on the Murrumbidgee River, the Darling River, Coopers Creek, the Diamantina River at Birdsville and the iconic Parroo River.

The paintings together form a diary of wonderful and unique visual experiences.

His work has been described as giving a sense of being on the banks of these beautiful veins of water that bring life to the Australian outback.

Purvis's work will also be available to purchase.

The second display is Sunshine Coast artist Paula Bowie's Earth and Ash Exhibition.

Bowie moved to the Sunshine Coast in 2010 but due to family and time constraints of work it limited her opportunity to pursue her passion.

This passion for pottery was re-ignited in 2014 when she joined the Suncoast Clayworkers.

Her work is influenced by the earthiness of Ancient Pottery and the fine fluidity of Japanese Ceramics and tableware. She wheel throws; hand builds sometimes combining both skills.

She is constantly inspired by the magnificent landscapes of the Sunshine Coast with its Australian Bush , lush rainforest areas and constantly changing ocean.

Bowie was also a winner in the Ignition Exhibition in September last year.

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton MP will open the exhibitions from 5pm.

The work will be on display until February13.