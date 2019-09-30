Menu
Login
News

Australian man killed in Utah car crash

by Peter Mitchell
30th Sep 2019 10:39 AM

An Australian man has been killed and his wife seriously injured after their car was struck from behind on a scenic Utah highway by a vehicle driven by European tourists.

The couple, from Melbourne, were in a Volkswagen Jetta driving east on Utah State Route 24 about 10am on Friday when they "slowed to, or nearly to, a stop in the lane of travel".

The Utah Highway Patrol said the Swiss and Austrian occupants of a larger Dodge Durango sports utility vehicle failed to see the Jetta and slammed into the Australians.

The Jetta rolled upside down and off the highway.

"The male driver of the Jetta was killed," the Utah Highway Patrol accident report states.

"The Jetta passenger, his wife, was seriously injured and flown to St Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado".

The Europeans were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Drugs or alcohol were not suspected as contributors to the crash and seat belts were used, the highway patrol said.

fatal crash melbourne couple utah

Top Stories

    Shark’s fatal Noosa mauling remains etched on John’s memory

    Shark’s fatal Noosa mauling remains etched on John’s memory

    News Memories of Noosa shark attack lives on with lifesaver

    Noosa employs a social safety net for needy as part of social plan

    Noosa employs a social safety net for needy as part of social...

    News Noosa Council social plan helps those struggling in resort town

    Boaties urged to slow down

    Boaties urged to slow down

    Crime Water police will continue patrolling Noosa River these school holidays after...

    Arcare’s heartfelt thanks to fireys

    Arcare’s heartfelt thanks to fireys

    News ‘You saved us’: Arcare Peregian Springs residents thank local firefighters for...