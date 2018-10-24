Australian modernism on the Coast

THIS fabulous modernist designed house from the early '70s is a perfect getaway or private home.

Beautifully renovated under the guidance of local architect Bronwyn Innes, many details tie it to designers such as Pettit and Sevitt including high raked ceilings, internal brickwork, timber lined ceilings and external eaves, and timber floor to ceiling awning windows.

The large open-plan living area includes a corner fireplace and flows out to wide wrap-around covered terraces for relaxing and all-weather entertaining in style.

All of this surrounded by nature on 3.5 acres of mature grounds including a mango orchard and several stunning specimen trees - one around 350 years old.

Recent renovations include a bitumen driveway, new guttering, downpipes and two huge rainwater storage tanks, extensive outdoor paving and drainage, wiring, plumbing, painting, garden lighting and landscaping.

The detail in the renovation needs to be seen to be appreciated - come have a look and feel it for yourself.

No major maintenance is needed for decades and the grounds are easily maintained.

Included in the sale are two new shipping containers, cast concrete outdoor dining furniture and a stunning steel firepit.

Here you are far from the crowds yet only four minutes to Eumundi's delightful village markets, cafes and shops, 25 minutes to Noosa, and 75 minutes to Brisbane International airport.

Overseas owner is reluctantly parting with this much-loved retreat and holiday home.

No expense has been spared for it to be just right for the next lucky owner.

Photos View Photo Gallery

56 GOLDEN RAIN LANE, EERWAH VALE

3 Bed

1 Bath

3 Car

Agent: Carol Dolan at Noosa Hinterland Realty - Eumundi

Contact: 0412 062 882

Features: Private 3.5-acres, extensive outdoor entertaining, quality renovation

Area: 1.4ha

Price: Auction on site Saturday, November 17, at 5pm

Inspection: Wednesday 5.30-6pm, Saturday 2-2.30pm