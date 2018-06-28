Corey Worthington’s big TV comeback

GET ready Australia, because Corey Worthington is set to make a comeback.

Ben Fordham has revealed the infamous party boy is a contestant on the upcoming season on Ninja Warrior which kicks off on July 8 on Nine.

"There'll be some people who will hate the fact that he's back on their TV screens again but at least this time he's not being a smart-arse to Leila McKinnon," Fordham said in reference to Worthington's memorable 2008 A Current Affair appearance.

"This time he's actually doing something worthwhile, he's using his body and his mind to try and beat the Ninja Warrior course."

Worthington made headlines around the world 10 years ago when he threw a party at his parents' house which spiralled out of control when more than 500 people turned up.

A police helicopter and the critical incident response team were called in to disperse the crowd after revellers started damaging cars and properties on the street.

"It's the ultimate Where Are They Now?" Fordham told news.com.au. "This guy was there one minute and gone the next and I don't think anyone has probably given too much thought to him in the meantime … But he has been doing something behind the scenes since then because he is buff!"

Corey Worthington will compete on Australian Ninja Warrior.

Fordham, who co-hosts Ninja Warrior with Rebecca Maddern and Freddie Flintoff, said Worthington applied to be on the show and got through the gruelling audition process.

"We didn't go looking for him. He watched Ninja Warrior last year like everyone else and it turns out he's a fit little fella these days and he wanted to have a crack."

Worthington was famous for refusing to take off his yellow sunglasses in interviews at the time he gained notoriety and Fordham says he "can confirm that the sunglasses did get a run on the Ninja Warrior course".

"I'm not sure that he kept them on [for the full run] because if they had fallen off mid-obstacle and had hit the water it would have been an instant disqualification. I'm pretty sure he threw them over at Freddie Flintoff who wore them while Corey was going through the course."

Corey now (right).

The second season of Ninja Warrior was filmed on Cockatoo Island last December, so how did Worthington go?

"I don't want to give too much away but I can guarantee he goes all right," Fordham said.

Worthington, now 27, isn't the only famous face who'll feature in the upcoming season of Ninja Warrior. NRL star Paul Gallen and The Bachelor's Tim Robards both have a crack on the course, as does Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny's son.

"As far as eye candy goes, Jett Kenny is gonna be a bloke who every woman in Australia, and some blokes, are going to go gaga over," Fordham said.

"He's an iron man, he does some modelling and he looks like he's been chiselled by God. He's an absolute specimen."

Jett Kenny shows off his amazing physique as he competes in the Ocean6 Ironman series.

There are a few changes in store for the second season of the show: The course is bigger, tougher and the prizemoney has doubled to $200,000.

"But the biggest change is that the Ninja's actually know what they're in for more than last year," Fordham told news.com.au. "They've all been practising."

Australian Ninja Warrior premieres on Sunday, July 8 at 7pm on NINE