Swimmers party on the Gold Coast

AUSSIE swimmers have kicked off a few days of well-earned partying after a triumphant campaign in the pool at the Commonwealth Games.

Arriving at The Star to celebrate with friends and fellow athletes at the Darling hotel's new Nineteen bar, the top faces of Australian swimming were ready to let their hair down, or at least socialise without the pressures of competition.

"We will relax for a bit," Cameron McEvoy said. "It will be good fun."

Swimmers listened to old school songs and enjoyed an open bar at the swish venue.

Kyle Chalmers arrives at the Star Hotel in Broadbeach. Picture: Mike Batterham

Others to rock up for the party included Kyle Chalmers, Jessica Ashwood and Kiah Melverton. Olympic great Ian Thorpe was also on hand.

Teenager Elijah Whittington, who won gold in the men's 4x200 relay team, stuck around for about an hour before being driven back to the athletes village.

"I am still 17 so I don't think I will be partying too much tonight," he said. "I am stuck to the village tonight but I'm sure the other guys will live it up."

Alexander Graham, also in the relay team, said he was looking forward to checking out some of the other sports now that swimming had finished.

"It has been a bit of a whirlwind ride," he said. "We put in a lot of effort through the start of the year keeping our bodies in good nick and stuff like that so I guess the next few days will be a bit of celebrations. Nothing too major."

After his disappointing night in the pool, coming third in the 1500 metre after going into the race favourite to secure gold, Mack Horton refused to talk to media, running from his car after being dropped off.

British swimmers also rocked up to party with the Australians.

Four silver and one bronze medallist James Guy joked that he would "have a bit of a head to head" with Mack Horton in the pool at Nineteen.

Cam McEvoy said it would be nice to relax for the night. Picture: Mike Batterham

"It has been an amazing week so it is nice to let our hair down with the team," he said, adding that he would be in the pool training on Wednesday. "It will be nothing too hard tonight."

Aussie James Magnussen played down the prospect of partying.

"It should be pretty quiet tonight, low key," he said. "I am a bit tired tonight after the racing so we will probably chill tonight. You don't want to peak too early."

Jack McLoughlin meanwhile said he didn't have time to celebrate.

"It'll just be a quiet one really, a few drinks with a few friends," he said.

Pushed on when he and the team would be able to relax, he said: "Not really ever.

"I will probably be back training for PAN PAC (Pan Pacific Swimming Championships)."

James Guy speaks to the media outside the Star Hotel. Picture: Mike Batterham

British swimmer Adam Peaty also attended the function. Picture Mike Batterham

James Magnussen arrives for the function. Picture: Mike Batterham